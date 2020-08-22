Spurs guard Derrick White has surgery after posting personal best NBA season

SAN ANTONIO – Spurs guard Derrick White has undergone a surgical procedure to correct a dislocation of his second toe of his left foot. San Antonio announced the surgery via statement Friday night.

The surgery was performed by Dr. Martin O’Malley in New York on Thursday. White came up limping on his left leg in the third quarter of the Spurs’ game against the Pelicans on Aug 9, but the team claims the injury actually occurred before the NBA restart in Orlando.

The injury had little effect on his play in the bubble. White averaged 18.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 29.8 minutes over the Spurs’ eight games in Florida. Those numbers are well above his season averages of 11.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists over the course of the previous 68 games. All of those statistics are career-highs. White has said he spent a considerable amount of time during the four-month, COVID-19-induced NBA hiatus improving his three point shooting, and it has clearly paid dividends.

There is no timetable issued for when White will be able to resume basketball activities.

