San Antonio FC uses timely goals to top FC Tulsa 2-0, extend unbeaten streak to nine matches

SAN ANTONIO – Ten days ago, San Antonio FC battled FC Tulsa to a scoreless draw on the road, leaving both teams undefeated as the top squads in Group D. On Saturday night, the Alamo City club had another chance to earn a statement victory against Tulsa in the friendly confines of Toyota Field.

This time, they took full advantage of the opportunity.

Thanks to a pair of timely goals from Luis Solignac and Ignacio Bailone, San Antonio handed Tulsa their first loss of the season 2-0, adding an exclamation point to their three-game homestand. With the victory, SAFC improves their to 6-0-3 overall and holds a double-digit lead in the group standings with 21 points.

After failing to convert on numerous chances in the first half, San Antonio took advantage of a mental mistake to get on the scoreboard first. Defender Connor Maloney attempted a cross in the box in the 42nd minute of play, but the ball ricocheted off a Tulsa player’s hand, and the officials awarded San Antonio a penalty kick. Luis Solignac promptly drilled the ensuing shot inside the left post to give SAFC a 1-0 lead at halftime. The goal marked Solignac’s fourth of the season and his second in as many matches.

That score held up until the 89th minute, when Ignacio Bailone came free on a long runner entering the box and buried a shot into the back of the net to double the lead. San Antonio native Matt Cardone recorded both of his saves in stoppage time, securing his third clean sheet of the season. Central Catholic product Jose Gallegos created three scoring chances and four shots en route to Man of the Match honors.

After playing five matches in two weeks, SAFC will now have five days to rest prior to playing the first of back-to-back matches against RGV Toros FC this Friday. The match is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.