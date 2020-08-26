94ºF

‘Bigger than basketball’: Spurs, LeBron, NBA players react to Bucks boycott in wake of Jacob Blake shooting

Former, current NBA players post on social media after Bucks refuse to play playoff game in Orlando

RJ Marquez, Digital Journalist

Tags: NBA, Spurs, Milwaukee Bucks, Sports, Basketball, DeMar DeRozan, Jacob Blake
Referees huddle on an empty court at game time of a scheduled game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Orlando Magic for Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)
SAN ANTONIO – The NBA postponed three playoff games on Wednesday afternoon after Milwaukee Bucks players refused to play their game against the Orlando Magic in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

Blake -- a Black man -- was shot multiple times by police officers on Sunday. The shooting has ignited new protests over racial injustice in several cities, coming months after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police touched off a wider reckoning on race.

Here’s a look at how some former and current NBA players, including Spurs players, reacted to the Bucks boycott on social media. (Some tweets contain profane language.)

