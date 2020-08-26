‘Bigger than basketball’: Spurs, LeBron, NBA players react to Bucks boycott in wake of Jacob Blake shooting

SAN ANTONIO – The NBA postponed three playoff games on Wednesday afternoon after Milwaukee Bucks players refused to play their game against the Orlando Magic in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

Blake -- a Black man -- was shot multiple times by police officers on Sunday. The shooting has ignited new protests over racial injustice in several cities, coming months after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police touched off a wider reckoning on race.

Here’s a look at how some former and current NBA players, including Spurs players, reacted to the Bucks boycott on social media. (Some tweets contain profane language.)

We must live together as brothers or perish together as fools.

Martin Luther King Jr #EqualityCantWait The NBA brotherhood is brave and strong and committed and never more proud of any association with this game than what I feel tonight in the actions of our players — Brent Barry (@Barryathree) August 26, 2020

Respect! ✊🏾 — LaMarcus Aldridge (@aldridge_12) August 26, 2020

WE DEMAND JUSTICE!!! — Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) August 26, 2020

Bucks guard George Hill says to @TheUndefeated his team is not playing against Orlando tonight in light of shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisc. “We’re tired of the killings and the injustice,” Hill to @TheUndefeated. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) August 26, 2020

