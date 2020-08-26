Milwaukee Bucks boycott NBA playoff game in response to police shooting of Jacob Blake

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – The Milwaukee Bucks have decided to boycott their playoff game against the Orlando Magic in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Blake was shot multiple times by police officers in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Sunday.

Tipoff for Game 5 of the first-round series in Florida was set for 3 p.m. Wednesday, but Bucks players refused to come out for warm-ups.

Magic players were warming up on the court and went back to the locker room when it was apparent the Bucks would not take the floor.

The Associated Press reported that the shooting of Blake — reportedly in the back while three of his children looked on — was captured on cellphone video.

The shooting has ignited new protests over racial injustice in several cities, coming just three months after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police touched off a wider reckoning on race.

Blake’s family attorney said he is paralyzed and it would “take a miracle” for him to walk again.

His attorney and the family have also called for the officer who opened fire to be arrested and others involved to lose their jobs.