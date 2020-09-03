A team-by-team look at policies for NFL fans attending games

A team-by-team look at the policies for NFL fans attending games in the 2020 regular season. (As of Sept. 2, 2020).
- Arizona — No fans in September for two games, against Washington and Detroit.
- Atlanta — No fans in September. Affects two games, on Sept. 13 against Seattle and on Sept. 27 against Chicago.
- Baltimore — No fans for the start of the season.
- Buffalo — No fans in September. Affects two games, on Sept. 13 against New York Jets and on Sept. 27 against Los Angeles Rams.
- Carolina — No fans for season opener on Sept. 13, hopeful of fans in October.
- Chicago — Team plans no fans for the start of the season.
- Cincinnati — No fans for home opener on Sept. 13 against the Los Angeles Chargers.
- Cleveland — Team continues to work with state task force and hopes to have fans.
- Dallas — Announced plans for limited capacity for all games. Read more: Jerry Jones says unlike other NFL teams, Cowboys will have fans in stands and Gov. Abbott gives blessing
- Denver — No fans for home opener on Sept. 14 against Tennessee.
- Detroit — No fans for first two games, against Chicago on Sept. 13 and New Orleans on Oct. 4.
- Green Bay — No fans for first two games, against Detroit on Sept. 20 and Atlanta on Oct. 5.
- Houston — No fans in September. Affects only Sept. 20 game against Baltimore.
- Indianapolis — No more than 25% capacity at games this season.
- Jacksonville — Plans to have fans at about 25% of capacity at all games.
- Kansas City — Plans to have fans at about 22% of capacity at all games (approximately 16,000).
- Las Vegas — No fans for 2020 season.
- Los Angeles Chargers — No fans indefinitely in 2020 season.
- Los Angeles Rams — No fans indefinitely in 2020 season.
- Miami — Maximum of 13,000 fans will be allowed at the regular-season opener on Sept. 20 against Buffalo.
- Minnesota — No fans at home games in September. Affects two games, on Sept. 13 against Green Bay and on Sept. 27 against Tennessee.
- New England — No fans at home games in September. Affects two games, on Sept. 13 against Miami and on Sept. 27 against Las Vegas.
- New Orleans — No fans for opener on Sept. 13 against Tampa Bay, have not ruled out fans on Sept. 27 against Green Bay.
- New York Giants — No fans “until further notice.”
- New York Jets — No fans “until further notice.”
- Philadelphia — No fans “until further notice.”
- Pittsburgh — No fans for first two homes games, vs. Denver and Houston.
- San Francisco — No fans for Sept. 13 opener against Arizona.
- Seattle — No fans for at least first three home games, on Sept. 20 against New England, on Sept. 27 against Dallas and on Oct. 11 against Minnesota.
- Tampa Bay — No fans for first two home games, on Sept. 20 against Carolina and on Oct. 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers.
- Tennessee — No fans in September. Affects only Sept. 20 game against Jacksonville.
- Washington — No fans for 2020 season.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL