Texans shutter practice facility after player tests positive for COVID-19

Houston Texans tight end Darren Fells (87) celebrates with wide receiver Will Fuller (15) after Fells caught a touchdown pass against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
HOUSTON (AP) – The Houston Texans closed their practice facility Wednesday, hours after a player tested positive for the coronavirus.

The team was notified of the positive test on Tuesday night and said the unidentified player immediately self-isolated according to NFL protocols. Contact tracing is being conducted and the facility is underdoing “deep cleaning,” the Texans said in a statement.

“We are in close consultation with the NFL, as well as our team of independent doctors and specialists, and will follow their guidance regarding our scheduled bye week operations,” the team added. “The health and safety of our team, as well as our entire staff, are of highest priority.”

Houston (1-6) does not play again until Nov. 8 at Jacksonville.

