KSAT 12’s Top 12: Week 14

SAN ANTONIO – See what teams made the cut in KSAT 12′s Top 12 for Week 14 of high school football.

CLASS 1A-4A

Rank Team Record 12 Antonian 6-2 11 Devine 8-3 10 Hondo 10-2 9 Wimberley 10-3 8 Falls City 9-2 7 Navarro 10-2 6 Cornerstone 8-1 5 D’Hanis 8-0 4 Poth 9-1 3 Boerne 9-2 2 Shiner 10-0 1 Jourdanton 11-1

CLASS 5A & 6A

Rank Team Record 12 Brandeis 5-2 11 Steele 5-3 10 Highlands 3-0 9 Brackenridge 4-0 8 Champion 5-2 7 Alamo Heights 5-2 6 Southside 8-0 5 Brennan 7-1 4 Reagan 7-1 3 Smithson Valley 6-1 2 Judson 5-1 1 Johnson 7-0

WEEK 13 HIGHLIGHTS