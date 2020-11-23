KSAT 12’s Top 12: Week 14

SAN ANTONIO – See what teams made the cut in KSAT 12′s Top 12 for Week 14 of high school football.
CLASS 1A-4A
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|12
|Antonian
|6-2
|11
|Devine
|8-3
|10
|Hondo
|10-2
|9
|Wimberley
|10-3
|8
|Falls City
|9-2
|7
|Navarro
|10-2
|6
|Cornerstone
|8-1
|5
|D’Hanis
|8-0
|4
|Poth
|9-1
|3
|Boerne
|9-2
|2
|Shiner
|10-0
|1
|Jourdanton
|11-1
CLASS 5A & 6A
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|12
|Brandeis
|5-2
|11
|Steele
|5-3
|10
|Highlands
|3-0
|9
|Brackenridge
|4-0
|8
|Champion
|5-2
|7
|Alamo Heights
|5-2
|6
|Southside
|8-0
|5
|Brennan
|7-1
|4
|Reagan
|7-1
|3
|Smithson Valley
|6-1
|2
|Judson
|5-1
|1
|Johnson
|7-0