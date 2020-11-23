65ºF

KSAT 12’s Top 12: Week 14

Greg Simmons, Sports Anchor/Director

SAN ANTONIO – See what teams made the cut in KSAT 12′s Top 12 for Week 14 of high school football.

CLASS 1A-4A

RankTeamRecord
12Antonian6-2
11Devine8-3
10Hondo10-2
9Wimberley10-3
8Falls City9-2
7Navarro10-2
6Cornerstone8-1
5D’Hanis8-0
4Poth9-1
3Boerne9-2
2Shiner10-0
1Jourdanton11-1

CLASS 5A & 6A

RankTeamRecord
12Brandeis5-2
11Steele5-3
10Highlands3-0
9Brackenridge4-0
8Champion5-2
7Alamo Heights5-2
6Southside8-0
5Brennan7-1
4Reagan7-1
3Smithson Valley6-1
2Judson5-1
1Johnson7-0

WEEK 13 HIGHLIGHTS

