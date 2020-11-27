57ºF

Sports

San Antonio Spurs preseason schedule released

Spurs face Thunder, Rockets in preseason

Fares Sabawi, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio, Spurs, NBA
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 22: LaMarcus Aldridge #12 of the San Antonio Spurs celebrates a 143-142 overtime win over the Los Angeles Lakers with Rudy Gay #22, DeMar DeRozan #10 and Patty Mills #8 at Staples Center on October 22, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 22: LaMarcus Aldridge #12 of the San Antonio Spurs celebrates a 143-142 overtime win over the Los Angeles Lakers with Rudy Gay #22, DeMar DeRozan #10 and Patty Mills #8 at Staples Center on October 22, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) (2018 Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs will soon take the court once again ahead of the NBA 2020-2021 season.

Before the regular season gets started, the Spurs will have three preseason games against familiar opponents. The schedule was released Friday.

The first game will take place Dec. 12 in San Antonio against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Then, the Spurs will have two back-to-back games against the Houston Rockets. The games, scheduled for Dec. 15 and Dec. 17, will both take place in Houston.

The preseason games will present fans with their first opportunity to see the Spurs on the court since their time in the NBA bubble earlier this year in Orlando.

Fans will also get a chance to see the Spurs’ newest players, like rookies Tre Jones and Devin Vassell.

The regular season will kick off on Dec. 22.

More Spurs coverage:

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: