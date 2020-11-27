San Antonio Spurs preseason schedule released

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs will soon take the court once again ahead of the NBA 2020-2021 season.

Before the regular season gets started, the Spurs will have three preseason games against familiar opponents. The schedule was released Friday.

The first game will take place Dec. 12 in San Antonio against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Then, the Spurs will have two back-to-back games against the Houston Rockets. The games, scheduled for Dec. 15 and Dec. 17, will both take place in Houston.

The preseason games will present fans with their first opportunity to see the Spurs on the court since their time in the NBA bubble earlier this year in Orlando.

Fans will also get a chance to see the Spurs’ newest players, like rookies Tre Jones and Devin Vassell.

The regular season will kick off on Dec. 22.

