Two high school football games canceled hours before kickoff

SAN ANTONIO – South San’s scheduled home game against New Braunfels has become the latest high school football game canceled just hours before kickoff on Friday.

The official announcement was made via the South San ISD social media account. There was no reason given for the cancellation.

This announcement follows the cancellation of the Lockhart vs Champion game, which was originally scheduled for a 4 p.m. start in Boerne. Boerne ISD did provide more information on their social media site. The game will be recorded as a forfeit by Lockhart, resulting in a win for Champion who will finish the regular season at 6-2 overall, 4-1 in district.

Champion enjoys a bye next weekend and will begin the playoffs the following week. Opponents have not yet been determined.

