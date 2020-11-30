47ºF

Sports

KSAT 12’s Top 12: Week 15

Greg Simmons, Sports Anchor/Director

Tags: Big Game Coverage, High School Sports, High School Football, Football, 12s Top 12, BGC
.
. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – See what teams made the cut in KSAT 12′s Top 12 for Week 15 of high school football.

CLASS 1A-4A

RankTeamRecord
12Holy Cross5-2
11Devine8-3
10Hondo10-2
9Cornerstone8-1
8D’Hanis8-1
7Poth9-1
6Boerne9-3
5Falls City10-2
4Wimberley11-3
3Jourdanton11-2
2Navarro11-2
1Shiner11-0

CLASS 5A & 6A

RankTeamRecord
12Lanier3-1
11Brandeis6-2
10Brackenridge5-0
9Smithson Valley6-2
8Champion6-2
7Steele6-3
6Southside8-0
5Alamo Heights6-2
4Johnson7-1
3Brennan8-1
2Reagan8-1
1Judson6-1

WEEK 14 HIGHLIGHTS

Friday night Part 1 | Part 2 | Road Trip | Saturday night

Full scores and schedules

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: