KSAT 12’s Top 12: Week 15

SAN ANTONIO – See what teams made the cut in KSAT 12′s Top 12 for Week 15 of high school football.
CLASS 1A-4A
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|12
|Holy Cross
|5-2
|11
|Devine
|8-3
|10
|Hondo
|10-2
|9
|Cornerstone
|8-1
|8
|D’Hanis
|8-1
|7
|Poth
|9-1
|6
|Boerne
|9-3
|5
|Falls City
|10-2
|4
|Wimberley
|11-3
|3
|Jourdanton
|11-2
|2
|Navarro
|11-2
|1
|Shiner
|11-0
CLASS 5A & 6A
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|12
|Lanier
|3-1
|11
|Brandeis
|6-2
|10
|Brackenridge
|5-0
|9
|Smithson Valley
|6-2
|8
|Champion
|6-2
|7
|Steele
|6-3
|6
|Southside
|8-0
|5
|Alamo Heights
|6-2
|4
|Johnson
|7-1
|3
|Brennan
|8-1
|2
|Reagan
|8-1
|1
|Judson
|6-1