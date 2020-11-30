KSAT 12’s Top 12: Week 15

SAN ANTONIO – See what teams made the cut in KSAT 12′s Top 12 for Week 15 of high school football.

CLASS 1A-4A

Rank Team Record 12 Holy Cross 5-2 11 Devine 8-3 10 Hondo 10-2 9 Cornerstone 8-1 8 D’Hanis 8-1 7 Poth 9-1 6 Boerne 9-3 5 Falls City 10-2 4 Wimberley 11-3 3 Jourdanton 11-2 2 Navarro 11-2 1 Shiner 11-0

CLASS 5A & 6A

Rank Team Record 12 Lanier 3-1 11 Brandeis 6-2 10 Brackenridge 5-0 9 Smithson Valley 6-2 8 Champion 6-2 7 Steele 6-3 6 Southside 8-0 5 Alamo Heights 6-2 4 Johnson 7-1 3 Brennan 8-1 2 Reagan 8-1 1 Judson 6-1

WEEK 14 HIGHLIGHTS