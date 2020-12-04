San Antonio Spurs kick off first half of 2020-2021 season with match against Memphis Grizzlies

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs have announced the first half of their schedule for the 2020-2021 season, tipping off with the Memphis Grizzlies on Dec. 23.

The Spurs will then host their home opener in Toronto on Dec. 26.

The team will play 19 games at home and 18 on the road during its first half of the season.

The Spurs are expected match up against the Los Angeles Lakers on Jan. 1, 2021. The team says it will begin bringing back fans into the area for the game at a limited capacity, pending the status of public health guidelines.

The AT&T Center will not host any fans for home games in December, according to the team.

“We’ve been planning for this moment for months and are confident in the health and safety protocols we have in place,” said Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford. “Waiting until Jan. 1 will allow us to run through real in-game scenarios to ensure that we are doing everything possible to responsibly celebrate the start of a new season with our Spurs Family.”

The schedule for the second half of the season will be released at a later date.

See the Spurs’ schedule below: