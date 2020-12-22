72ºF

Sports

BGC Schedule Week 3 playoffs for 5A-6A schools

Games being played on Dec. 24 and Dec. 26

RJ Marquez, Digital Journalist

Tags: Big Game Coverage, Scores Schedules, High School, Football
.
. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Here is the schedule for Week 3 of the 2020 high school football playoffs for 5A and 6A schools. The schedule is subject to change.

---------

Follow the latest Big Game Coverage and high school football news here!

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: