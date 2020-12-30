LeBron James listed as ‘questionable’ ahead of Spurs game

FILE - In this March 6, 2020, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James gestures to teammates during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks in Los Angeles. James was announced Saturday, Dec. 26, as the winner of The Associated Press Male Athlete of the Year award for a record-tying fourth time.(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

SAN ANTONIO – The Los Angeles Lakers have officially listed LeBron James as questionable for Wednesday’s game against the Spurs at the AT&T Center.

According to the NBA’s injury report, the four-time NBA Champion is suffering from a left ankle sprain following the Lakers’ 115-107 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday.

James scored 29 points in 36 minutes of action.

Wednesday’s game against the Spurs in San Antonio is the first of two including one on Friday, but fans will not be allowed to attend due to an uptick in coronavirus cases in Bexar County.

