Tom Brady, though the years: In pictures

Veteran quarterback Tom Brady has led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl, set for this Sunday at the Bucs’ very own stadium.

The team will take on the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

It will be the record 10th Super Bowl appearance for the 43-year-old Brady in his remarkable career. He went 6-3 in his first nine appearances.

We thought it would be fun to dig through the archives. How much has Brady changed over the years? Let’s take a look.

Tom Brady, of the Michigan Wolverines, looks to pass the football against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium on Oct. 30, 1999 in Bloomington, Indiana. Michigan defeated Indiana 34-31. (Getty Images)

Brady is shown in pregame warmups against the New York Jets. The New England Patriots went on to defeat the Jets, 17-16, in December 2001. (Getty Images)

Brady is shown with Joey Fatone and David Wells in 2002. (WireImage)

Brady waves to the crowd in 2002 following a Super Bowl victory parade in Boston. The Patriots beat the heavily favored St. Louis Rams, 20-17, to win the championship. (Getty Images)

Brady received Best Breakthrough Athlete at ESPN's 10th Annual ESPY Awards at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, California, July 10, 2002. (ImageDirect)

Brady celebrates with teammate Antowain Smith after defeating the Carolina Panthers 32-29 during Super Bowl XXXVIII at Reliant Stadium on Feb. 1, 2004 in Houston. (Getty Images)

Brady rides down Main Street in Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Florida on Feb. 2, 2004. (Getty Images)

Bridget Moynahan and Brady during a Chanel Costume Institute Gala Opening at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City in 2005. (FilmMagic)

Brady signs autographs after training camp practice on July 27, 2007 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Getty Images)

Alex Rodriguez, Jay-Z and Tom Brady attend Jay-Z's exclusive after party at The 40/40 Club in New York on May 6, 2008. (WireImage)

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady attend "American Woman: Fashioning A National Identity" Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City in 2010. (Photo by Lars Niki/Corbis via Getty Images)

Brady talks to Eli Manning of the New York Giants following their preseason game at Gillette Stadium on Aug. 29, 2013 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Getty Images)

Brady drops back to pass against the New York Jets during a game at MetLife Stadium on Dec. 21, 2014 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Getty Images)

Benjamin Brady, at left, holds the Lombardi trophy next to his dad, Tom Brady, on a duck boat during the New England Patriots' victory parade on Feb. 4, 2015 in Boston. (Getty Images)

Brady congratulates his teammate Rob Gronkowski after winning the New England Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl XLIX game at University of Phoenix Stadium on Feb. 1, 2015, in Glendale, Arizona. (Getty Images)

Brady runs onto the field to warm up prior to playing the San Francisco 49ers in a game at Levi's Stadium on Nov. 20, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Getty Images)

Brady speaks with the media during Super Bowl Opening Night at Minute Maid Park on Jan. 30, 2017 in Houston. (Getty Images)

Brady throws a pass during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on Sept. 30, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Getty Images)

Team president Jonathan Kraft of the New England Patriots and Brady celebrate their team's 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, 2019 in Atlanta. (Getty Images)

Brady congratulates head coach Bill Belichick on his 300th win after the game against the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium on Oct. 27, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Getty Images)

A sign thanking Brady sits outside the TB12 Performance & Recovery Center on March 17, 2020 in Boston. This was when Brady announced he would leave the Patriots after 20 years with the team to enter free agency. (Getty Images)

Brady reacts after holing out from the fairway on the seventh during "The Match: Champions For Charity" at Medalist Golf Club on May 24, 2020 in Hobe Sound, Florida. (Getty Images for The Match)

Brady passes the ball during training camp at Raymond James Stadium on Sept. 3, 2020 in Tampa. (Getty Images)

Brady warms up before the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Oct. 8, 2020 in Chicago. (Getty Images)

Brady hands the ball off to Leonard Fournette in the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers during the NFC Championship game at Lambeau Field on Jan. 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Getty Images)

So, has he aged a ton, or not at all? That’s for you to decide.