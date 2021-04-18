San Antonio Spurs fined $25K by NBA for violating league’s player resting policy

PHOENIX – The San Antonio Spurs were fined by the NBA following Saturday’s game against the Phoenix Suns for violating the league’s player resting policy, according to a release.

The violation happened when the Spurs “rested three players in the same road game against the Suns,” the NBA said in a statement. Those players were Jakob Poeltl, DeMar DeRozan, and Patty Mills.

The team was fined $25,000 for the policy violation.

According to a report from the Associated Press, the Spurs were resting “a handful of players” in Saturday’s game. Trey Lyles was also out with a right ankle sprain and Gorgui Dieng was ejected from the game with 25 seconds left, the AP reports.

Still, the Spurs took the match against the Suns with a score of 111-85, ending the Suns’ 10-game home winning streak. You can read more about the game here.

