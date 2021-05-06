The Latest: MLB's Atlanta Braves to offer free vaccinations

The Chicago Cubs play the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park in a baseball game Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Atlanta. The Braves announced they plan to expand attendance limits to full capacity beginning May 7. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The Atlanta Braves will be providing free COVID-19 vaccinations for fans at Truist Park during their games Friday and Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available to those who are 18 and older, while the two-dose Pfizer vaccine will be provided to those who are 16 and 17.

Each person who gets vaccinated is eligible to receive two free tickets to a future Braves game.

The team is asking fans to register for the vaccine at www.braves.com/gamevaccine. Walk-ups will also be admitted as long as supplies last.

The Winnipeg Goldeyes of the American Association will relocate to Jackson, Tennessee, for this season because of Canadian government COVID-19 restrictions on border crossings.