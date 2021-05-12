Brady-Prescott kicks off NFL season plus a return to London

FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2019, file photo, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) looks to throw in the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Arlington, Texas. Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott and NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry of Tennessee will play whatever becomes of the 2020 season under the one-year franchise tag after failing to reach long-term deals with their teams. Prescott is set to make $31.4 million after earning slightly more than $4 million under his four-year rookie contract. The 2016 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year negotiated for more than a year without coming to terms on a deal. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth, File)

The NFL is returning to London in October and Tom Brady begins his pursuit of an eighth Super Bowl title against Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys when Tampa Bay hosts the league’s annual kickoff game on Sept. 9.

The first game in London since the coronavirus pandemic will be played on Oct. 10 as the Atlanta Falcons face the New York Jets. A week later, the Jacksonville Jaguars meet the Miami Dolphins. Both games will be played at the stadium of Premier League soccer team Tottenham. The Falcons and the Jaguars will be the home teams.

The season opens on the same field where the Buccaneers became the first team to win a Super Bowl at home. Other highlights from opening weekend include Matthew Stafford playing his first game for the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night against the Chicago Bears with SoFi Stadium welcoming fans for the first time.

Most teams are expected to be at full capacity following a season played before limited crowds because of COVID-19.

Reigning AFC champion Kansas City hosts the Cleveland Browns in a playoff rematch in Week 1. The Chiefs eliminated the Browns in the divisional round last season despite losing Patrick Mahomes to a concussion.

Two other matchups feature playoff teams facing off in their first game. The Pittsburgh Steelers, who lost to Cleveland in the wild-card round, visit the Buffalo Bills, who reached the AFC title game.

Carson Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts host Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks. In Philadelphia, Wentz was 0-4 against Wilson.

The Las Vegas Raiders host the Baltimore Ravens in the first Monday night game.

The full schedule will be released Wednesday night.

