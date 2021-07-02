INSTANT REPLAY: San Antonio’s “Tower of Power”

SAN ANTONIO – The city of San Antonio and it’s surrounding counties have had many talented athletes throughout the decades. Some have won state titles, national championships and been enshrined in numerous hall of fames.

Now we want to hear from you, our viewers, on which athletes best represent the area.

KSAT 12 Sports is putting together a list of stars who would be forever remembered on a hypothetical sports Mount Rushmore, which we are calling the San Antonio “Tower of Power”.

Who best presents the 210? Should it be area born athletes from over the years? Should it be professional athletes who spent some of their careers in our city? Should it be a mix of both?

Each Sunday throughout this summer on Instant Replay, KSAT 12 Sports will highlight some of the sports icons to be considered for such an honor.

The Sports Guys want to hear from you as well!

Email the sports department on who you think should be nominated by sending a message to sports@ksat.com. You can also reach out on social media through @InstantReplaySA on Twitter and using the hashtag #KSATsports.

The final list will be revealed on Sunday, July 18 at 11 p.m.

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 for over 18 years and is an award-winning producer. To submit story ideas, email dvillanueva@ksat.com