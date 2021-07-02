Spurs’ Keldon Johnson earns spot on USA select team

SAN ANTONIO, TX - JANUARY 30: Keldon Johnson #3 of the San Antonio Spurs #3 drives past Kyle Anderson #1 #3 of the Memphis Grizzlies at AT&T Center on January 30, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that , by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – USA Basketball announced today that San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson was named to the 2021 Team USA Select Team.

“It’s definitely an honor to be a part of getting the Olympians prepared to go to Tokyo,” Johnson said. “I get to go help my country in the Olympics. Whether it’s a small roll or a big roll, I feel like I get to go out there and help the team get better.”

Johnson is one of 17 athletes to make the 2021 Select Team. The 21-year-old wing can’t wait to wear the red, white and blue.

“Just having USA across your chest is a blessing and an honor,” he said. “It’s so crazy and stuff you dream about as a kid. I’m just going to go out there and give it everything I got.”

That’s exactly what Johnson and the rest of the Select Team roster are supposed to do: work hard to make the USA Basketball Men’s National Team better and ready for the Olympics. Members of the USA Select Team will train daily with the United States National Team from July 6-9 at UNLV’s Mendenhall Center in Las Vegas. Johnson is ready to practice against Kevin Durant and Damian Lillard, just two of the 12 NBA stars named to the 2021 Olympic team roster.

Ad

“I plan to go at them,” Johnson said. “I’ve been going at them all year. This is the same thing and I have to go at them because that’s just who I am.”

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra will serve as head coach of the 2021 USA Select Team.