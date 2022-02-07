Spurs to host two watch parties during Rodeo Road Trip

(Nikki Boertman, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) defends against San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Nikki Boertman)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs invite fans to cheer on the Silver and Black at two official watch parties this month during the Rodeo Road Trip.

The first watch party will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9 at The Friendly Spot Ice House at 943 S. Alamo St. Fans can catch the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on a large inflatable screen. Fans will also have a chance to win prizes, including a Dejounte Murray autographed basketball, a custom City Edition jersey or a pair of Spurs home game tickets.

The second watch party will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, at the Bud Light Live! Expo Hall 2 on the fairgrounds of the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo. Any fan wearing Spurs gear will gain free entry into the rodeo fairground. Fans attending that watch party can enter to win prizes, such as a Keldon Johnson autographed basketball, a custom City Edition jersey or a pair of Spurs home game tickets.

Watch Party Details:

Wednesday, February 9 @ 5:30 p.m., Spurs at Cleveland

Fun starts at 5:30 p.m. Tip off at 6 p.m.

The Friendly Spot Ice House, 943 S Alamo St

Presented by Michelob ULTRA

Enter to win sweepstakes

A Spurs watch party will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday Feb. 16 at the Bud Light Live! Expo Hall 2 on the fairgrounds of the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo. (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Wednesday, February 16 @ 6:30 p.m., Spurs at Oklahoma City

Fun starts at 6:30 p.m. Tip off at 7 p.m.

San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo fairgrounds, Bud Light Live!, Expo Hall 2

723 AT&T Center Parkway

Enter to win sweepstakes

