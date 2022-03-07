Scholar Athlete: Hunter Hoelscher, Saint Mary’s Hall

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete oft he Week, Hunter Hoelscher of Saint Mary’s Hall.

Hunter is a four-year member and three-year captain of the varsity soccer team. Hunter’s also a varsity cheerleader. She received Academic All-State for both soccer and football in 2021. She was named First-Team All-District and was the offensive MVP the last three years. Hunter made First-Team All-District as the kicker of the football team her junior year and was named private school MVP last year. She’s a member of the Spanish Club, Project Teach Club, Distributive Education Clubs of America, the Student Equity Collective Club and is a school ambassador. Hunter performs community service as the class of 2022 Mariposa Chapter President of the National Charity League and Symphony Belle. Hunter maintains a 3.84 GPA and was committed to playing soccer for New York University and will major in business.

Ad

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“The bus rides to away games, it’s always a lot of fun to bond the hour, hour-and-a-half to whichever away team you are going to, just to be able to bond outside the soccer environment.”

WHAT WAS IT LIKE GOING THROUGH HIGH SCHOOL DURING THE PANDEMIC?

“It was definitely hard. There were a lot of changes to our schedule, we never knew who would be able to play with us. We really learned to adapt to whatever we needed to do that day or that game because a lot of times we didn’t have our rosters until that game day. So, just being able to adapt is something I will be able to use for the rest of my life.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS?

“Have a healthy balance between it all. Be able to prioritize your academics, your athletics but also have fun. Hang out with your friends, spend time with family. Don’t try to push yourself because its really easy to get burned out.”

Ad

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 for over 18 years and is an award-winning producer. To submit story ideas, email dvillanueva@ksat.com