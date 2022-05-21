85º

San Antonio Athenians ready to defend UWS conference championship

The 2022 season kicks off Friday night.

Larry Ramirez, Sports Anchor

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

The San Antonio Athenians prepare for the start of the 2022 regular season. (Mark Mendez, Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Athenians Soccer Club will open their 2022 season tonight in Allen at Luxoria FC. San Antonio competes in the United Women’s Soccer League, a second-division Pro-Am league, which contains 45 teams across the United States and Canada.

Last season, the Athenians won the Southwest Conference championship for the first time in club history. Armed with many returners from last year’s squad along with some new standout faces, and the Athenians feel ready to defend their title.

The Athenians home opener is Sunday, May 22 against Wilco FC at Soccer Central, located at 6610 Low Bid Ln. Kick is set for 7:00 p.m.

For more information on the team, check out the Athenians homepage.

