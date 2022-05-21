San Antonio Athenians ready to defend UWS conference championship

The San Antonio Athenians prepare for the start of the 2022 regular season.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Athenians Soccer Club will open their 2022 season tonight in Allen at Luxoria FC. San Antonio competes in the United Women’s Soccer League, a second-division Pro-Am league, which contains 45 teams across the United States and Canada.

Last season, the Athenians won the Southwest Conference championship for the first time in club history. Armed with many returners from last year’s squad along with some new standout faces, and the Athenians feel ready to defend their title.

Tonight, the @SA_Athenians start the 2022 season on the road! Check out the preview and info about their home opener. #KSATsports

MORE: https://t.co/DX0M3KXizy pic.twitter.com/H7BLO8372p — KSAT 12 Sports (@InstantReplaySA) May 21, 2022

The Athenians home opener is Sunday, May 22 against Wilco FC at Soccer Central, located at 6610 Low Bid Ln. Kick is set for 7:00 p.m.

For more information on the team, check out the Athenians homepage.