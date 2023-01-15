Reese has 18th double-double, No. 5 LSU downs Auburn, 84-54

LSU guard Jasmine Carson (2) signals a three point basket in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Auburn, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

BATON ROUGE, La. – Angel Reese had 23 points and 15 rebounds to maintain her streak of double-doubles in every game this season, and No. 5 LSU improved its program-record best start to 18-0 with a 84-54 victory over Auburn on Sunday.

Jasmine Carson scored 18 points, and Alexis Morris had 12 points and 10 assists for LSU, which led the entire way while improving to 6-0 in Southeastern Conference play and winning each of those by 19 or more points.

LSU freshman Flau'jae Johnson added 10 points to give her at least that many in seven of nine games.

Precious Johnson scored 13 points and Kharyssa Richardson added 10 for Auburn (10-7, 0-5), which lost its fifth straight since opening SEC play.

Reese, a sophomore transfer from Maryland, had a commanding presence on both ends of the court.

When Auburn guard Sydney Shaw snagged an errant pass and raced toward the hoop for what initially looked to be a breakaway layup, the 6-foot-3 Reese met her in the paint with her arms raised. Shaw picked up her dribble and passed back out the the perimeter, and the Auburn possession ended with a blocked shot that Reese rebounded.

A few minutes later, Reese received a bounce pass on the edge of the paint and hit a short turnaround off the glass while being fouled for a 3-point play that made it 76-50.

It was Reese's 11th game with at least 15 rebounds.

LSU opened scoring with Carson's 3 less than 30 seconds and took its first double-digit lead when Carson's layup made it 23-12 late in the opening period. LSU widened its lead to 19 by the end of the second quarter after layups by Reese, who had 13 first-half points, and Morris.

BIG PICTURE

Auburn: Has looked overwhelmed in four of its five SEC games. It's lone single-digit loss came by six against Missouri. Auburn lost by 32 to Mississippi, by 52 to No. 1 South Carolina and by 31 to Alabama before its lopsided loss at LSU. ... Auburn shot 37% (23 of 63), was 2 of 13 from 3-point range and 6 of 16 on free throws.

LSU: Reese is on the cusp of tying the program record for double-doubles held by Sylvia Fowles, who had 19 straight during the 2006-07 season. ... Reese has scored 19 or more points in 15 straight, eclipsing the 20-point threshold 14 times in than span. ... Reese's latest dominant display came on the same day former LSU and WNBA star Seimone Augustus was honored between the first and second quarters. Before the game, Augustus became the first female student-athlete to have a statue of her unveiled on LSU's campus.

UP NEXT

Auburn: At Mississippi State on Thursday.

LSU: Hosts Arkansas on Thursday.

