INSIDE THE RING: “Bam” The Artist

Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez shares his escape from boxing while in training camp. You can catch more boxing coverage Sunday nights on Instant Replay on KSAT 12!

SAN ANTONIO – Boxing’s young champion and rising star is back in the Alamo City.

Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez will be fighting for his second title belt and this time in a different weight class this coming Saturday at the Boeing Center at Tech Port. The title fight can be seen live on DAZN.

Recently, during a zoom interview from his training camp in California, Rodriguez told KSAT 12 Sports that his personal escape from camp is sitting down in front of the canvas and painting.

“Sometimes after the gym I’ll come to my room and paint, or draw something in my notebook,” said Rodriguez. “I have a skateboard here but me and my brother don’t use it - we don’t want to risk an injury during camp.”

“Bam” even shared some of the paintings he has given his mother (you can see the examples in the video above).

pull up and I’ll buy you a car part 🙏🏼 https://t.co/OsNpd3zg8s — Bam (@210bam) April 2, 2023

The fight week schedule includes a Meet & Greet Monday at 1:00 p.m. Rodriguez will be meeting fans at the O”Reilly Auto Parts located at 100 S. Zarzamora St.

The next event open to the public right now is the weigh-in on Friday. Fighters are scheduled to be on the scale starting at 1:00 p.m. at The Espee, located at 1174 E. Commerce.

