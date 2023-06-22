Wemby Watch: Live coverage, Spurs fan reaction to NBA Draft from AT&T Center

SAN ANTONIO – The wait will soon be over for San Antonio Spurs fans.

Not since the Silver and Black won their last championship in 2014 has there been such excitement in the Alamo City for the Spurs.

On Thursday night, the Spurs are all but certain to choose French phenom and generational talent Victor Wembanyama as the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft.

This is the third time in franchise history that the Spurs have selected first in the NBA Draft. The previous two selections turned out to be Hall of Famers, David Robinson and Tim Duncan. The Spurs hope this selection will bring the franchise another extended championship chase.

To celebrate draft night, the Spurs are hosting an official watch party at the AT&T Center.

KSAT.com will be livestreaming all the excitement from the watch party beginning at 5 p.m. with David Sears and RJ Marquez reporting from the AT&T Center and Larry Ramirez live from Brooklyn, where the draft is being held.

You can watch the livestream in the video player above.

The official Spurs draft watch party will stream live coverage of the draft inside the arena until 9:30 p.m.

The official afterparty kicks off at 8:30 p.m. in the ULTRA Club where fans can enjoy live music from E7 Band and continue to watch the draft broadcast until the Spurs make the 33rd overall pick.

Watch Party Details

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with the draft broadcast beginning at 6:30 p.m.

While tickets are required for entry, they are limited and do not guarantee entry

Parking is free and will open at 3:30 p.m.

Party includes tunes by Spurs game favorite DJ Quake, appearances by the Coyote, photo ops, games, prizes, giveaways and more

Open to fans of all ages

Tickets are non-transferrable, and the billing address must be from the San Antonio/Austin region for the order to be successful. P.O. Box billing addresses are not accepted

More Wemby Coverage on KSAT.com: