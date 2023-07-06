Spurs announce roster for NBA 2K24 Las Vegas Summer League

(Eric Gay, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama, the No. 1 draft pick, handles a ball during an NBA basketball press conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the AT&T Center in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

LAS VEGAS – The San Antonio Spurs’ No. 1 NBA Draft pick, Victor Wembanyama, is preparing to make his Summer League debut in Las Vegas.

On Thursday, the Spurs announced the roster for the league, which starts on Friday on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus.

The roster includes Wembanyama and the team’s second NBA draft selection Sidy Cissoko (44th overall), as well as returning guards Malaki Branham, Blake Wesley, Julian Champagnie, and forward Dominick Barlow.

The full roster is as follows:

No. Player Position 1 Victor Wembanyama F 5 Justin Kier G 11 Sir’Jabari Rice G 14 Blake Wesley G 15 Chaundee Brown G 16 Erik Stevenson G 18 Sadik Kabaca F 22 Malaki Branham G 25 Sidy Cissoko G/F 26 Dominick Barlow F 27 Charles Bediako C 29 Logan Johnson G 30 Julian Champagnie G 34 Justin Gorham F 36 Seth Millner G/F 42 Josh Carlton C 46 Javante McCoy G

Matt Nielson will serve as the head coach.

Each team will play four games, with the top four teams advancing to the playoffs. Semifinal games will be played on July 16, and the championship game will be on July 17.

The teams that do not advance to the playoffs will play a fifth game on either July 15 or July 16.

On Wednesday, the NBA announced that the first day of the 2K24 Las Vegas Summer League is completely sold out. The Spurs will play the Charlotte Hornets at 8 p.m. CST.

