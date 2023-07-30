Dallas Cowboys celebrate training camp with opening ceremonies

The Dallas Cowboys officially kicked off the 2023 training camp Saturday by holding opening ceremonies.

OXNARD, Calif. – The Dallas Cowboys officially kicked off the 2023 training camp Saturday by holding opening ceremonies.

Fans were lined up 2-3 hours ahead of time and were eager to get in and cheer on the team.

Oxnard Mayor John C. Zaragoza welcomed the crowd and the Cowboys, who are training in the cooler temperatures of Oxnard for the 17th time.

“And we welcome you, Jerry. From the City of Oxnard, from our heart, thank you so much for being here,” Zaragoza said.

Cowboys’ great and 5-time Super Bowl champion Charles Haley took the microphone to pump up the crowd once the event started.

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders performed a couple of routines, and Cowboys mascot Rowdy was walking around high-fiving fans and taking pictures.

Dallas Cowboys Owner, President and General Manager Jerry Jones was all smiles and very pleased with the event.

“Money can’t buy this. Can’t do it,” Jones said. “So, we’ll feed off this great enthusiasm. This camp has evolved over the years. We’ve got it designed and looking and structured, and the seating is absolutely state of the art, and I’m proud of every inch of it.”

Not long after practice started, fans in the stands sang “Happy Birthday” to quarterback Dak Prescott, who turned 30 years old on Saturday.

