MINNEAPOLIS, MN - MAY 12: A view of the Houston Astros logo on the jersey of Yordan Alvarez #44 in the first inning of game two of a doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on May 12, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Astros defeated the Twins 5-0. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON – President Biden on Monday will welcome the Houston Astros to the White House to celebrate their 2022 World Series victory.

Second gentleman Douglas Craig Emhoff is also scheduled to attend the ceremony.

You can watch a livestream of the event in the video player above. It is scheduled to begin at noon, central time.

The Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies in six games to claim their second World Series title.