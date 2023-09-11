Scholar Athlete: Jayce Toscano, Antonian High School

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Jayce Toscano of Antonian High School.

Jayce is a three-year member of the varsity football team as the quarterback. He’s been named First-Team All-District, Second-Team All-State, Academic All-State and Antonian’s Offensive Player of the Year the last three years. He’s a member of the National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, the Science Honor Society, the Latin Club and is a school ambassador. He also performs community service through the “Under the Bridge” program that helps feed the homeless. Jayce maintains a 103 GPA and is ranked thirteenth in his class. Jayce will be attending the University of Oklahoma where he will major in Mechanical Engineering.

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS?

“Just make sure you are studying hard at all times and give one-hundred percent to both school and your particular sport.”

WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS AFTER YOU GRADUATE HIGH SCHOOL?

“I’ll be going to the University of Oklahoma and studying Engineering. My mom was an engineer. My brother is up there right now so I’ve already gotten a little bit of experience but I’m excited to go see it for myself.”

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 for over 20 years and is an award-winning producer. To submit story ideas, email dvillanueva@ksat.com