Lebron in, Davis out against Spurs on Friday night

(Lm Otero, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James dribbles during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama will play his first game against future Hall of Famer Lebron James when San Antonio entertains the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night at the Frost Bank Center.

But Lakers center Anthony Davis, who said he was impressed with Wemby, will not be in uniform

The Lakers defeated the Spurs 122-119 on Wednesday night.

Davis had 37 points and 10 rebounds, while Wembanyama had 30 points, 13 rebounds, and six blocks. James wasn’t in the lineup in that game.

The Spurs hope to snap an 18-game losing streak on Friday night.