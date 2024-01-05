Spurs fall to Bucks, Wembanyama ‘makes statement to the entire league,’ Vassell says

San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama (1) shoots against Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, second from right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, in San Antonio. Milwaukee won 125-121. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs (5-29) welcomed the Milwaukee Bucks, with the third-best record in the NBA, to the Alamo City for a nationally televised primetime showdown on Thursday night.

The evening’s headliners were the two opposing bigs in their first-ever meeting — Victor Wembanyama, aka the “Unicorn” and Giannis Antetokounmpo, aka the “Greek Freak.”

“He’s somebody I grew up watching and one of the greatest players in the world, so it’s always extra motivation,” said Wembanyama about going up against a player he idolized growing up. “I’m a competitor, so I want to go at everyone and be the bad guy on the court.”

The Spurs kept the game close in the opening quarter despite Milwaukee shooting 55.6% from beyond the arc. San Antonio has been mediocre at shooting from a distance lately, but scoring off turnovers helped lessen the blow as the Spurs shot just 5-of-13 from long range early.

With one frame under their belts, the battle between Bucks’ superstar Antetokounmpo and Spurs’ rookie phenom Wembanyama came alive, exchanging highlight plays and giving life to the San Antonio crowd and both benches.

DID HE JUST...😳🤯 pic.twitter.com/Tj8rWL0mtm — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 5, 2024

“They were going back and forth all game,” Devin Vassell said on the Wembanyama and Antetokounmpo match-up. “[Wembanyama] showed the courage and heart that he had because, at the end, Giannis wanted to dunk the ball at the end and send a statement. But [Victor] sent a statement, not only to Giannis but to the whole league, that he’s here and he’s ready for the moment.”

San Antonio outscored the Bucks 28-26 in the second quarter but went into the locker room trailing by six at halftime. Vassell finished the first half with 14 points, while Antetokounmpo had 15.

The third quarter was dedicated to the birthday unicorn himself. During a pivotal stretch, when San Antonio was on a 16-4 stretch, Wembanyama, who just turned 20, was responsible for 11 of the Spurs’ points.

The Spurs and Bucks were both deadlocked at 93 entering the final frame when Cedi Osman and Keldon Johnson connected on triples to help San Antonio build a lead.

In the final stretch, the game turned into a back-and-forth battle and eventually came down to a pair of Antetokounmpo three-pointers and a Spurs failed wide-open corner three attempt with one second left on the game clock.

“We put up, at the end, the best shot we could expect in a moment like that,” said Wembanyama on Tre Jones’ late three-point attempt that could’ve tied the game. “Of course, the outcome isn’t what we wanted, but it was an open shot, so it’s positive.”

Milwaukee eventually came out on top 125-121, fueled by Antetokounmpo’s game-high 42 points, while Vassell led the Spurs with 34 points. Wembanyama added 27 points, 9 rebounds and 5 blocks in 26 minutes.

“I think [Wembanyama] has proven himself to the league right now, especially on minutes restriction,” added Vassell.

The Spurs will next hit the road for a meeting with the Cleveland Cavaliers at noon on Sunday.