Taylor Swift gets an early reason to celebrate at AFC title game as Travis Kelce makes a TD catch

Taylor Swift, center, reacts during the first half of the AFC Championship NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

BALTIMORE – Taylor Swift is on hand for boyfriend Travis Kelce's latest NFL playoff game.

It did not take long for him to give her a reason to celebrate.

Swift and others in a suite in the corner of the stadium could be seen cheering and jumping up and down after Kelce caught a 19-yard TD pass from Patrick Mahomes midway through the first quarter of the AFC championship game between their Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens. It came in the end zone at the same end of the stadium as Swift, who was watching the game with his mother, Donna Kelce, and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce.

Kelce caught three passes for 36 yards on the 86-yard drive that extended the Chiefs streak of scoring a touchdown on their opening possession to eight consecutive playoff games. He had nine catches for 96 yards in the first half, in the process breaking Jerry Rice's record for career playoff receptions and helping Kansas City take a 17-7 lead at halftime.

CBS panned to Swift while advertising its upcoming Grammys broadcast and showed her again after Kelce made a big catch in the second quarter.

Kelce, a four-time All-Pro tight end and two-time Super Bowl champion with the Chiefs now has three TD catches this postseason after two last week in their divisional round victory at Buffalo, with Swift among those in attendance.

Swift has been a regular at many of Kelce's games this season, bringing the league even more attention from fans of one of the biggest entertainment stars in the world at the moment.

Jason Kelce stole the show in Buffalo, celebrating shirtless and bringing a young girl to get a photo with Swift. He was more subdued and fully clothed in the suite in Baltimore during the first half, wearing a Chiefs winter hat on his head, and high-fiving others after big plays.

___

