Warriors’ Curry, Spurs’ Wembanyama out for San Antonio-Golden State game with right ankle injuries

SAN FRANCISCO – Golden State star Stephen Curry and Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama were both out of Saturday night’s Spurs-Warriors game because of right ankle sprains.

An MRI exam on Curry's hurt ankle revealed no structural damage and he is scheduled to be re-evaluated Tuesday. Chris Paul was inserted into the starting lineup to fill in for Curry.

“I would say it’s a good result. The MRI was clear, he's feeling better today," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said of Curry's injury. “... So all in all I would call it positive.”

The two-time MVP, who turns 36 next Thursday, was hurt late in the fourth quarter of Thursday’s loss to the Chicago Bulls. Curry rolled the ankle driving to the basket, then quickly limped off while exiting and headed to the locker room with 3:51 remaining.

It’s the fourth game this season that Curry will be unavailable. Golden State lost the previous three. Since the 2014-15 season, the Warriors are 64-104 in the regular season without the 10-time All-Star.

Curry has hurt the same ankle several times previously during his 15-year NBA career.

Kerr might mix and match some rotations during Curry's absence.

“I'm king of looking at it while Steph is out, what do we have to do to win tonight and we'll worry about the next game then,” Kerr said. “But within that we'll have a lot of decisions to make, who's going to play off the bench, it's hard to script it because we don't know how the game's going to go if we need some shooting.”

Wembanyama is missing his second game after rolling his ankle in the second quarter of Tuesday’s loss at Houston. He still managed to play 31 minutes, finishing with 10 points, 11 rebounds and seven blocks.

In addition, Spurs forward Cedi Osman will miss at least a few games with a sprained left ankle, coach Gregg Popovich said.

