The Big Ten says top-ranked Oregon has clinched a spot in the conference championship game

(Lydia Ely, Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Oregon offensive lineman Gernorris Wilson (91) celebrates his touchdown reception during an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Lydia Ely)

EUGENE, Ore. – The top-ranked Oregon Ducks have clinched a spot in the Big Ten championship game.

The Big Ten announced Tuesday that after extensive evaluation, there were “no conditions whereby the Ducks do not finish No. 1 or No. 2” in the conference.

Recommended Videos

The league championship is set for Dec. 7 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Oregon (11-0, 8-0) has a bye this weekend after a 16-13 victory at Wisconsin on Saturday. The Ducks finish out the regular season against visiting Washington on Nov. 30.

It is Oregon's first season in the Big Ten. The Ducks, the Huskies, USC and UCLA all left the Pac-12 under conference realignment.

Oregon is one of just three undefeated teams left in the country this season.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football