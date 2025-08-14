Michael Harris II's grand slam caps 9-run fourth as Braves rally to beat Mets 11-6

Atlanta Braves' Michael Harris II, center, celebrates his grand slam during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)

NEW YORK – Michael Harris II hit a grand slam Wednesday night to cap Atlanta’s biggest inning in almost five years — a nine-run outburst in the fourth that propelled the Braves to an 11-6 comeback win over the slumping New York Mets.

The Braves fell behind 6-0 in a game delayed 95 minutes by rain before storming back against David Peterson and Reed Garrett (3-5). Peterson issued four free passes in the fourth, including a bases-loaded walk of Nick Allen, and gave up Jurickson Profar’s three-run double before Marcell Ozuna greeted Garrett with an RBI single.

Three batters later, Harris hit a 417-foot homer to straightaway center. The nine-run inning was the biggest for the Braves since Sept. 9, 2020, when they scored 11 times in the second inning of a 29-9 win over the Miami Marlins.

Ozuna hit a two-run homer in the sixth.

Aaron Bummer (2-2), the first of five Braves relievers to follow Carlos Carrasco, tossed 2 1/3 scoreless innings.

Carrasco gave up six runs in two innings. Pete Alonso had a two-run single and Cedric Mullins lofted a sacrifice fly in the first before Juan Soto hit a 407-foot, two-run homer and Jeff McNeil had an RBI double in the second.

Peterson surrendered a season-high six runs over a season-low 3 1/3 innings. The Mets have lost 12 of 14.

Key moment

Harris' grand slam was his first since last Aug. 14.

Key stat

The Mets gave up at least nine runs in an inning for the ninth time in franchise history and the first since Apr. 16, 2019, when the Philadelphia Phillies scored 10 runs in the first inning of a 14-3 win.

Up next

The three-game series concludes Thursday night, when Mets RHP Kodai Senga (7-4, 2.30 ERA) opposes Braves RHP Bryce Elder (4-9, 6.12).

