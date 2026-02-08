Skip to main content
Lindsey Vonn crashes early in Olympic downhill as she competes on torn ACL at age 41

Andrew Dampf And Pat Graham

Associated Press

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO – CORTINA D'Lindsey Vonn, racing on a badly injured left knee, crashed early in the Olympic downhill Sunday and stayed down on the ground as the 41-year-old American received medical attention.

Vonn lost control over the opening traverse after cutting the line too tight and was spun around. The race was put on hold as she received treatment.

All eyes were on Vonn, the feel-good story heading into the Olympics. She returned to elite ski racing last season after nearly six years away from the circuit. On a partial titanium knee replacement in her right knee, too. Her surgery in April 2024 left her feeling so good that she decided to give it a go for another Olympics appearance.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

