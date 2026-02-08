Lindsey Vonn crashes early in Olympic downhill as she competes on torn ACL at age 41 United States' Lindsey Vonn's crash is seen on a giant screen at the finish area of an alpine ski women's downhill race, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) United States' Lindsey Vonn crashes during an alpine ski women's downhill race, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) Spectators react after United States' Lindsey Vonn crashed during an alpine ski women's downhill race, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) United States' Lindsey Vonn crashes during an alpine ski women's downhill race, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) Spectators react after United States' Lindsey Vonn crashed during an alpine ski women's downhill race, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
CORTINA D'AMPEZZO – CORTINA D' Lindsey Vonn, racing on a badly injured left knee, crashed early in the Olympic downhill Sunday and stayed down on the ground as the 41-year-old American received medical attention.
Vonn lost control over the opening traverse after cutting the line too tight and was spun around. The race was put on hold as she received treatment.
All eyes were on Vonn, the feel-good story heading into the Olympics. She returned to elite ski racing last season after nearly six years away from the circuit. On a partial
titanium knee replacement in her right knee, too. Her surgery in April 2024 left her feeling so good that she decided to give it a go for another Olympics appearance.
