Saquon Barkley joins Eagles' long list of injured players as Philly rues poor 4th-down play vs. Rams

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley walks to the locker room after an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Philadelphia, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

PHILADELPHIA – The first bit of bad news for the Eagles came when All-Pro offensive lineman Lane Johnson was a mysterious late scratch.

Then Saquon Barkley went down early against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday with a hamstring injury. Quinyon Mitchell, Jonathan Greenard and Tank Bigsby all went into the sideline medical tent at some point.

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Philadelphia already had ruled out wide receiver DeVonta Smith with a hamstring injury along with linebacker Zack Baun, who has a concussion. Six starters were ruled out ahead of the game.

The Eagles gamely tried to overcome their various injuries, but poor execution on a late fourth-down play gave new life to the Rams, who rallied for a 24-20 victory.

Coach Nick Sirianni had no updates on Johnson or the injured players.

The Rams had struggled offensively all afternoon and a win seemed out of reach until late in the fourth quarter, when Sirianni decided against kicking a chip-shot field goal that would have made it 23-10 and instead went for it on fourth down. But Jalen Hurts' pass attempt to Darius Cooper fell short.

Philadelphia was just a handoff — to an available Barkley, perhaps? — or a touchdown pass — Smith or injured tight end Dallas Goedert would have been nice options — away from a likely win.

A field goal by Jake Elliott would have helped, too, after earlier makes from 29 and 56 yards.

Offensive coordinator Sean Mannion could have called a better play for Hurts. Sirianni took the fall for the call and the execution.

“I’m very well aware of how the fourth-down decisions go as the head coach. You go for it and you get it, great. You go for it and you don’t get it, that’s on the head coach,” Sirianni said. “We didn’t get it, so that’s on me. A lot of things that we’ve got to look at and see what went down on that particular play, obviously same deal.”

Hurts was sacked twice on Philadelphia’s final possession and had a desperation pass knocked down. He finished just 12 of 27 for 93 yards.

Hurts said a botched play on third down was the real culprit on the stalled drive.

“We had a bad exchange on the snap the play before,” Hurts said. “Comes down to very little things, executing at a high level. It comes back to alignment, connectedness to what we’re doing and everybody executing.”

Also, having everybody available.

“You’ll never hear me say a word about an injury,” Sirianni said.

Johnson was a surprise scratch for personal reasons.

The 36-year-old also missed four days of training camp for personal reasons, which he said had to do with family issues. Johnson said in camp that his 14th season would probably be his last.

Barkley, a 2,000-yard rusher in the Eagles' Super Bowl season of 2024, was hurt on a 6-yard run in the first quarter and hobbled to the sideline. Barkley grabbed his right hamstring as trainers walked with him to the medical tent.

Barkley had 174 yards rushing over the first three games.

Goedert, left guard Landon Dickerson and safety Marcus Epps also sat out with injuries, and the Eagles could be short-handed again as the team prepares for a trip to London next week to play Jacksonville.

Hurts refused to blame injuries for the loss.

“I never feel that way,” Hurts said. “I don’t think we felt that way when we had the opportunity to make it a three-score game. I’m not going to make excuses. I’m not going to make promises. I’m just going to double down on the work and lead the best way I can and continue to have the confidence that I have in this group to forge and figure it out.”

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