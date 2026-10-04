Scholar Athlete of the Week: Vanessa Perez, Cornerstone Christian School

SAN ANTONIO – Meet KSAT 12’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Vanessa Perez of Cornerstone Christian School.

Vanessa is the captain of the varsity volleyball team. She also plays club volleyball.

She’s the president of Mu Alpha Theta, is a member of the National Honor Society, the Science National Honor Society, the Art National Honor Society, the Spanish National Honor Society and the UT Teen Health Youth Leadership Council.

She also does community service with elementary school teachers and with middle school volleyball camps and tournaments.

Vanessa maintains a 4.4 grade point average and is ranked eighth in her class. Vanessa intends to play volleyball for the United States Merchant Marine Academy and major in Marine Engineering Systems.

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