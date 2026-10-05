Backup quarterbacks already are seeing a lot of action this NFL season and most have been winning

Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent celebrates a victory over the New York Jets as he walks off the field following an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Backup quarterbacks are seeing plenty of action and several are having success.

The way NFL players are going down at an alarming rate, more teams will likely need reliable QBs to stay competitive.

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Lamar Jackson became the latest quarterback to go down Sunday. His status is uncertain after he suffered an ankle injury in Baltimore’s 24-18 home victory over Tennessee.

Jaxson Dart already went down for the season. Jayden Daniels has missed the past two games. Baker Mayfield is out at least a few weeks. Sam Darnold and Kyler Murray each missed a start and Caleb Williams has missed two.

So far, backup quarterbacks are 7-4 in starts, including 2-2 in Week 4. That doesn’t include wins by Drew Lock and Carson Wentz after they entered in the first quarter and led their teams in Week 1.

It includes Cooper Rush’s 0-2 mark with Atlanta as he started the first two games with Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. sidelined.

Jameis Winston won another up-and-down game for the Giants, throwing for 250 yards and three touchdowns along with two picks in a 36-24 victory over Arizona. He’s 2-0 as a starter for the NFC East-leading Giants (3-1) since Dart suffered a knee injury in Week 2.

“I just feel like that, man, I’m heating up and I’m starting to get better, better and better,” Winston said. “Last week, I was questioning if I could even throw. This week, I’ve got people talking about the Jamis Winston experience again. So, I’m just still so curious and I’m so inspired to be the best me every single day. And that alone pushes me. Not another man, not another teammate, just my desire to be what I would love.”

Tyson Bagent had a career-best 268 yards passing to help the Bears beat the Jets 23-12. Case Keenum was impressive in Chicago’s win over the Eagles last Monday night. The Bears (3-1) are 2-0 since Williams went down with a hamstring injury two weeks ago.

“I thought the guys rallied behind me,” Bagent said. “I felt extreme faith from the coaches towards me and that’s just hats off to all the hard work that’s been put in. So, I was really appreciative of that, and I think it allowed me to go spin it at a higher level. So, all hands on deck, it’s a group effort to get these wins.”

Lock stepped in when Darnold got hurt early in the NFL season opener on Sept. 9 and led the Seahawks over the Patriots. He defeated the Cardinals the following week.

Wentz replaced Murray early in Minnesota’s opener and led a comeback win against Green Bay. He guided the Vikings to a road win in a defensive struggle at Chicago the following game.

Marcus Mariota and undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels had the two losses on Sunday.

Mariota was impressive filling in for Daniels in Washington’s victory over Seattle last week but got hurt in the first quarter and the Commanders turned to rookie third-string QB Athan Kaliakmanis in a 30-13 loss to the Colts in London.

Jalon Daniels couldn’t prevent the Buccaneers from starting 0-4. He tossed two picks that led to 10 points in Tampa Bay’s 17-14 loss to Green Bay.

Tyler Huntley replaced Jackson and went 8 of 9 for 63 yards but the Ravens didn’t score in the second half.

A total of 63 quarterbacks started games in 2025. Forty QBs have made starts through four games this season.

That number will increase. Will teams continue to maintain a winning record with backups? That depends on the teams, the coaching staffs and the backups.

Here are other takeaways from Week 4:

Defense has cost Houston

Don’t blame C.J. Stroud for the latest loss. Another defensive breakdown cost the Texans, who fell to 0-4 with a 34-30 loss to Dallas. Houston has now lost two games in which the offense has scored 30 or more points. A defense that was first in fewest yards allowed and second in fewest points given up last season is struggling. The Texans are allowing 343.8 yards and 27.3 points per game.

They went 12-2 after an 0-3 start last season. Only the 1992 Chargers rebounded from an 0-4 start to make the playoffs.

Critical comeback wins

Drake Maye, Dak Prescott and Matthew Stafford each led their teams to comeback wins on the road with touchdowns in the final two minutes to avoid 1-3 starts.

Maye and the Patriots beat Josh Allen and the Bills 29-26. Prescott and the Cowboys defeated Stroud and the Texans 34-30. Stafford and the Rams knocked off the Eagles 24-20.

Playing for the No. 1 pick

The Dolphins, Buccaneers, Titans, Chargers and Texans are 0-4. Houston is too talented to start looking ahead to next season. Los Angeles was supposed to be a contender and should win several games.

But Miami, Tampa Bay and Tennessee seem headed for a three-way race for the top pick in the 2027 NFL draft. Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and Texas quarterback Arch Manning are the early favorites projected to go No. 1 overall.

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