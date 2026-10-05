Medvedev disqualified from China Open for hitting spectator with a ball during semi vs. Djokovic

Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, leaves the court after being disqualified during a semi final match against Novak Djokovic, of Serbia at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Monday, Oct. 5, 2026. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

BEIJING – Daniil Medvedev struck a spectator with a ball and was disqualified from his semifinal against Novak Djokovic at the China Open on Monday.

The spectator was helped out of the arena holding a hand over his left eye.

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“I feel terribly sorry for him actually and I just hope he’s OK,” Medvedev said. “Hopefully I can meet him and make up for it somehow.”

Djokovic was serving for the match at 7-5, 5-3 when Medvedev hit the ball into the stands in apparent frustration. After a forehand volley winner from Djokovic, the ball bounced off the advertising boards and back toward Medvedev, who smacked a backhand that sailed into the front row.

“It was 100% an accident,” Medvedev said. “You can see that I didn’t hit the ball in anger. … The ball was bouncing back, so I tried to just hit it anywhere, so it wouldn’t go out of the court.”

Immediately after striking the spectator, Medvedev appeared to wave his left hand in apology. He remained on the court.

“When I saw the result, I felt horrible,” Medvedev said. “The most important thing is I hope that he’s OK because you never know with these types of situations.”

The chair umpire and tournament supervisor came down onto the court to talk with Medvedev, who didn't appear to put up much of an argument with the disqualification. Medvedev then walked to the net and shook hands with Djokovic.

The incident was reminiscent of when Djokovic was kicked out of the 2020 U.S. Open for hitting a line judge in the throat with a ball. That was also accidental.

“A bit of a shock, to be honest,” Djokovic said. “I honestly didn’t see what happened. I hope that person is not badly injured. On the other hand, I also feel sorry for Daniil, because I know exactly how he feels to be disqualified in a big match. ... I am sure that Daniil didn’t want to do this intentionally. It just happens.”

Medvedev has a history of on-court behavior issues. In April, he was fined 6,000 euros ($7,000) for unsportsmanlike conduct after he smashed his racket seven times during a 6-0, 6-0 loss to Matteo Berrettini at the Monte Carlo Masters.

Djokovic extends perfect record

Djokovic extended his perfect career record at the China Open to 33-0.

Aiming for a seventh China Open title in Tuesday’s final, Djokovic will face ninth-ranked Alex de Minaur, who advanced when Hubert Hurkacz retired due to an apparent injury midway through the second set of their semifinal.

It will be Djokovic’s second final of the year after losing to Carlos Alcaraz at the Australian Open.

With his ranking down to No. 11, this is the first time in eight years that Djokovic is playing a tournament without being in the top 10. It's also his first tournament since a first-round exit from the U.S. Open. The 39-year-old Serb rallied to beat top-seeded Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals on Sunday.

Against Medvedev, Djokovic was twice caught exceeding the time limit on the serve clock. After first receiving a warning, he was then stripped of his first serve on a crucial break point midway through the second set. But Djokovic still won the point.

Medvedev won only two of 18 break points as the pair of former No. 1s traded one grueling rally after another.

“It was a tough match for me,” Medvedev said. “He played really well. I felt he played like when we played our best matches. I had some opportunities, which I missed. He played incredibly, so I think he has big chances in the final.”

The match was 2 1/2 hours old when Medvedev was defaulted.

“I was three points away from the win,” Djokovic said. “It’s always a big battle with Daniil and it’s so hard to play him when he’s feeling the ball well in slower conditions with a big serve. But we move on.”

De Minaur led 6-4, 3-2 when Hurkacz — who was barely able to run for balls in the second set — stopped playing. The nature of Hurkacz’s injury was not immediately clear.

Coco Gauff advances

In the third round of the women’s tournament, which ends Sunday, Coco Gauff eliminated 16-year-old Chinese wild card Sun Xinran 7-5, 6-1. Sun recently won the U.S. Open junior title.

Also, six-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek rallied past Donna Vekic 4-6, 7-6 (0), 6-2 and will next meet Iva Jovic, who beat Kamilla Rakhimova 6-1, 7-5.

Elina Svitolina beat Maria Sakkari 6-4, 7-5.

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