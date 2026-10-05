Southwest coach Vanessa Villarreal reflects on Hispanic heritage, basketball journey

SAN ANTONIO – For Southwest girls basketball coach Vanessa Villarreal, Hispanic heritage is more than a monthlong celebration. It is part of who she is every day.

Villarreal, known to many as “Coach V,” spoke with KSAT 12 Sports about her journey as a Hispanic woman, a first-generation college graduate and a leader in San Antonio high school basketball.

“To be a strong Hispanic female, people see a certain thing, which I am,” Villarreal said. “I’ve got a lot of fire here, and it’s very hard to contain it sometimes. But to learn how to use it, to learn how to use it the right way, to learn how to, when you walk into a room, embrace it, to show it without showing it too much. I’ve really had to work on that.”

Villarreal said she is still learning how to carry that strength, but she sees it as a defining part of her identity.

“Being a strong Hispanic female is, I feel like that’s who I am, and I love it,” she said.

For Villarreal, basketball has become more than a game. It has given her a platform to lead, mentor and show young athletes what is possible.

As a first-generation college graduate, Villarreal understands the importance of representation and hard work. Her path has helped shape the way she coaches and the example she hopes to set for her players.

Villarreal also spoke about what makes San Antonio basketball unique.

Through her role at Southwest, Villarreal continues to embrace her heritage, her journey and the responsibility of leading the next generation of athletes.

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