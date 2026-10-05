Tobias Harris questionable for Spurs season opener due to injury, Mitch Johnson says

SAN ANTONIO – Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson said Tobias Harris will not be rushed back onto the court after suffering a calf strain during training camp, leaving his status uncertain for San Antonio’s Oct. 20 regular-season opener.

“It’s a calf strain; the seriousness is what it is,” Johnson said. ”Is he ready for the season opener? Totally questionable, and we will not push that at all,” Johnson said.

Johnson said there’s no concern for this “level of seriousness,” but repeatedly explained there is no rush to get him back onto the court.

The Spurs listed Harris as questionable for the opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder as the team continues to take a cautious approach with his recovery. Johnson made it clear the Spurs want Harris fully ready before he returns to game action.

The update came as the Spurs held their open scrimmage at Frost Bank Center, giving fans a chance to see the team back on its home floor. The arena was packed for the event, which marked the Spurs’ first appearance at Frost Bank Center since the NBA Finals.

The scrimmage focused on fan interaction and early on-court chemistry. San Antonio’s rookies had a strong showing, and Victor Wembanyama even spent part of the day in a coaching role, drawing up actions for teammates.

The team’s rookie karaoke also returned and was once again a highlight for the crowd.

On the court, rookie center Tarris Reed Jr. stood out with his effort during the scrimmage. Reed, who played in Dan Hurley’s program at the University of Connecticut, brought energy throughout the session as he continued working to make an impression during the preseason.

“Coach Hurley didn’t play about practice, man,” Reed said. “Just diving on the floor. It was some funny stories about that, but Coach Hurley just holds everyone accountable, and I’m carrying that over to my next step.”

Reed also had the challenge of defending Wembanyama, or who he calls “the best in the world,” during the scrimmage.

“He’s the best in the world,” Reed said. “Guys like that are generational — so good, so talented. What’s good about him is he’s about the right stuff. He plays hard, he elevates practice, elevates the game. He elevated tonight just with how hard he goes, and he brings everyone else’s level up.

The Spurs begin preseason play Thursday night against the Atlanta Hawks, which is an early NBA homecoming for Brennan High School alum Kingston Flemings.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. KSAT 12 Sports will help get fans ready with a live pregame special at 6:30 p.m. The show will preview the matchup and look ahead to the Spurs’ upcoming season.

Read also: