Bijan Robinson powers Falcons past Saints 45-24 on the 20th anniversary of the Superdome's reopening

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson, right, runs against New Orleans Saints safety Jonas Sanker during the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Monday, Oct. 5, 2026. (AP Photo/Ella Hall)

NEW ORLEANS – Bijan Robinson ensured there would be no punt to block this time — and the Atlanta Falcons were off and running.

Robinson rushed for 145 yards and two touchdowns — starting with a 59-yard scoring run on Atlanta's third play — and the Falcons routed the New Orleans Saints 45-24 on Monday night, dampening celebrations commemorating the 20th anniversary of the Superdome's reopening after Hurricane Katrina.

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Robinson said the Falcons wanting to silence the crowd early “and make sure that pin drop happens in the first quarter.”

“For it to come after that third play was pretty special,” Robinson said. “We just went back to the sideline and said, ‘That’s what we talked about — make sure that we put it on them early so the crowd doesn’t become an issue.'”

Brian Robinson Jr. ran for three short touchdowns for the Falcons (2-2), who never trailed and controlled the line of scrimmage while outgaining the Saints (1-3) on the ground, 205 yards to 50.

Atlanta quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who returned from a major 2025 knee injury last week for a 35-14 victory at Green Bay, was an efficient 15 of 20 for 223 yards and a touchdown. His 31-yard scoring strike to Jahan Dotson in fourth quarter sent Saints fans toward the exits.

“Mike played well; he took care of the football and made some really good throws,” Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski said. “I really like his demeanor and how he is operating.”

New Orleans fans booed at times and Saints QB Tyler Shough didn't blame them, calling his team's performance “embarrassing.”

“Fans understandably are upset," said Shough, who passed for 286 yards and a late touchdown to Devaughn Vele. ”You’re playing the Falcons and you lose like that? I’d boo, too.”

Saints running back Alvin Kamara scored his first two touchdowns of the season, the second cutting Atlanta's lead to 31-17 early in the fourth quarter.

“We're all frustrated, all disappointed with where we’re at,” Saints second-year coach Kellen Moore said.

“This was a special night," said Moore, who had gathered the team to watch videos about Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and the Superdome's reopening on a Monday night against the Falcons in Week 3 of the 2006 season.

“We understood the opportunity and I thought there was great energy,” but the Falcons "were able to get things going early and we weren’t able to catch up,” Moore said.

Ignited by Steve Gleason’s punt block for a touchdown on the 2006 game’s opening possession, the Saints beat the Falcons 23-3.

Like that meeting two decades ago, the Falcons, wearing red, received the opening kickoff. The similarities ended soon after.

For a fourth time in four games, the Saints were playing from behind early — a challenge made more difficult by Daniel Carlson’s missed 52-yard field goal attempt and running back Kendre Miller’s lost fumble on the New Orleans 22-yard line one possession later.

Atlanta cashed in on the turnover when Bijan Robinson made it 14-0 on a 4-yard power run, set up in part by cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry’s third-down defensive holding penalty.

Brian Robinson Jr. summed up the Falcons' past two games, during which they've scored 80 points, as “the most fun I’ve had in my career.”

“We can be as good as we want to be,” he said.

Pregame ceremonies feature 2006 Saints players

Wearing white jerseys, retired players Drew Brees, Scott Fujita, Scott Shanle, Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Curtis Deloatch joined Gleason on the field before kickoff to lead fans in the club’s familiar “Who dat!” chant. Gleason, using a wheelchair because of ALS, was joined by his son, Rivers, who raised his father's arm and then pulled it down to signal the start of the chant.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell attended, spending pregame warmups on the home sideline conversing with Saints owner Gayle Benson and other dignitaries.

Injuries

Falcons: Defensive end Za’Darius Smith received several minutes of attention on the field, but was able walk to the sideline after a stretcher had been brought out for him. He was placed in the concussion protocol. Left tackle Jake Matthews (groin) left the game in the first quarter.

Saints: The Saints began without two key defensive starters: Ed Carl Granderson (ankle) and linebacker Kaden Ellis (calf), who were ruled out on Saturday. Tight end Noah Fant (abdomen) was a game-night scratch.

Up next

Falcons: Host Baltimore on Sunday night.

Saints: Host Minnesota on Sunday.

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