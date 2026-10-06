Merino comes up clutch again for Spain as Kane marks record-setting match with 2 goals for England

Spain's Mikel Merino, center, celebrates scoring his side's 2nd goal during a Nations League soccer match between Croatia and Spain in Split, Croatia, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

Spain preserved its 2½-year unbeaten streak by rallying to beat Croatia thanks to a clutch second-half double from super-sub Mikel Merino, while Harry Kane scored two more goals on another record-setting match for the England captain.

The marathon batch of Nations League matches ended Tuesday with Merino — a star off the bench so many times for Spain in recent years — powering home an 88th-minute strike to complete the world champions’ stirring recovery in a 2-1 win in Split.

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The Arsenal midfielder had already equalized in the 61st minute after entering as a halftime substitute, with Spain trailing to a goal by veteran midfielder Ivan Perišić. That marked the first time the Spanish had conceded the first goal in a match since the European Championship in 2024.

Kane’s double in England’s 3-0 win over Czechia came on his record-tying 125th appearance for his country. It took him to 91 international goals, extending an outright England record.

“It was the perfect night for me personally and also the team,” said the Bayern Munich striker, who is among the favorites for the Ballon d'Or being awarded on Oct. 26.

Spain joined Portugal as the only teams to win all four of their group games in the Nations League over the last two weeks and has confirmed its place in the competition's quarterfinals taking place in March.

England's only dropped points in that period? They came in a loss to Spain.

Merino gets Spain out of trouble again

Time and again, Merino delivers off the bench for his country.

At the recent World Cup, he netted a stoppage-time winner over Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal in the round of 16 and then in the 88th minute to see off Belgium in the quarterfinals a few days later.

Two years earlier, Spain's progress to the Euro 2024 title included a win over Germany in the quarterfinals sealed by Merino's 119th-minute winner.

On Tuesday, there he was again, dancing around the corner flag — to mimic his father Miguel's goalscoring celebration from the early 1990s — after coming to Spain's rescue against Croatia.

“He understands these moments in a match so well,” Spain coach Luis de la Fuente said. “He’s got that gift for goals and important ones, too.”

His first goal was a lovely sidefooted finish after Merino received a short pass in the area from Dani Olmo. The second, scored when Croatia was down to 10 men after Perišić's sending-off for two yellow cards, was a rising shot that flew into the roof of the net.

Spain is now undefeated in 42 matches dating back to a loss to Colombia in March 2024 and is still setting the standard in world soccer.

Kane ‘the best England player to ever wear the shirt,’ says Bellingham

England coach Thomas Tuchel said this week he was running out of superlatives for Kane, and the striker's teammates think the same.

“There’s not much more you can say that hasn’t already been said," England star Jude Bellingham said after Kane inspired the team to a third straight win and the brink of the Nations League quarterfinals.

“He is the best England player to ever wear the shirt and it is an honor to play with him."

Kane, who moved level with former goalkeeper Peter Shilton on the list of most caps won for England’s men’s team, swept home a close-range finish in the 40th minute and headed home at a corner in the 57th to push to 91 England goals.

Before that, it was Kane who sent in the cross that Czechia right back Vladimir Coufal turned into his own net to put England ahead.

Kane can break the appearance record when England plays Croatia on Nov. 12, also at Wembley.

“He will inspire loads and loads of young people to play football and encourage people to have a career like him and try their luck,” Tuchel said. “He’s a fantastic role model and he deserves the praise.”

Four straight wins for Switzerland

Another team on maximum points is Switzerland, which beat North Macedonia 3-0 in the second-tier League B thanks to goals by Fabian Rieder, Johan Manzambi and Dan Ndoye in Lucerne.

The Swiss, quarterfinalists at the World Cup and one of Europe's most consistent soccer nations, are heading for promotion back to the top level of the competition.

Things look much bleaker for Scotland, though, after a 2-1 home loss to Slovenia that ended with boos from supporters at Hampden Park.

Sebastien Pocognoli has picked up four points from a possible 12 in his first camp as Scotland coach after replacing Steve Clarke.

While Scotland's other home loss in this international window — 3-0 to the Swiss — can be attributed to a quality opponent and an early red card, this latest defeat will raise more questions — especially after the hosts went ahead thanks to Ryan Christie’s close-range goal.

Aljosa Matko and Danijel Sturm scored in the second half for Slovenia.

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