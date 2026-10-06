Undefeated Smithson Valley hosts Austin Anderson in District 13-5A-DI showdown

Undefeated Smithson Valley will take on Austin Anderson in KSAT 12’s Game of the Week on Friday night.

The Rangers are 5-0 on the season and 1-0 in District 13-5A-DI. They are averaging 70.0 points per game this season and allowing just 9.0 points per contest. Led by quarterback Ty Knutson and running back Caleb Peagler, the Rangers’ offense is tough to tame.

The Anderson Trojans are 4-1 overall and 1-0 in district. They are averaging 45.2 points per game, and the defense is allowing 24.6 points per game.

The Rangers and Trojans are not too familiar with each other because they haven’t played each other recently. They will meet this year and next because they’re in the same district.

Smithson Valley leads the all-time series 2-0, per MaxPreps. The Rangers beat the Trojans 60-20 in 2016 and then 56-0 in 2017.

Head coach Larry Hill and his Smithson Valley Rangers will host Austin Anderson on Friday, Oct. 9, at 7 p.m. at Ranger Stadium in Spring Branch.

Read more reporting and watch highlights on the Big Game Coverage page.