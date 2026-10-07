Padres pitchers step up after star closer Mason Miller goes on paternity list before Game 3 of NLDS

San Diego Padres pitcher Mason Miller, right, walks with pitcher Adrian Morejon during training a day before Game 3 of a National League Division Series baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Monday, Oct. 5, 2026, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

SAN DIEGO – Mason Miller will probably want to come up with something a little better than cigars for his San Diego Padres teammates when he returns to the club as a first-time father.

Not only did the Padres cover splendidly for their top reliever in their gritty playoff victory Tuesday night, they kept San Diego's season going likely long enough for Miller to pitch again.

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The Padres announced that their All-Star closer was on the paternity list and would miss Game 3 of the NL Division Series only about 45 minutes before they faced the Milwaukee Brewers with their season on the line. San Diego did not announce that setup man Adrian Morejon also was unavailable because of discomfort in his shoulder.

The Padres had to face the MLB-best Brewers without the top two relievers in their vaunted bullpen — but that didn't deter a team that fought through a midseason malaise and streaked into the postseason with a sensational September.

“It was a chance for the other guys to pick those two up,” Padres manager Craig Stammen said. “We relied on them and got a lot of wins because they pitched so well this season. All the other guys stepped up and did their job today.”

After starter Nick Pivetta faltered in the fifth, three relievers fought to get eight outs against the Brewers' relentless lineup before Game 2 starter Michael King took care of the final two innings in a 4-3 victory for his first save since 2023.

After the Padres survived this desperate day, pitching coach Ruben Niebla said they expect Miller to return to the team for Game 4 on Wednesday night. King said Morejon also could be available.

San Diego's bullpen was taxed in Game 3 but held on thanks to King, who stepped up on one day of rest and delivered. He yielded a base hit in the eighth and then two walks in the ninth before Christian Yelich smacked a 107 mph line drive up the middle. But veteran shortstop Xander Bogaerts stopped it on a short hop and turned a game-ending double play, finishing King's emergency outing at 40 pitches.

“I know that I have bullets in my arm that I don’t want to save,” King said. “I felt like it needed to be the right time. I think that it all aligned with Mason going on paternity. Even if he was available, I was still going to be up and ready to go in whatever situation that presented itself. If you’re in an elimination game, you want everybody to be all in on it, and I feel like not just me included, we have a bunch of dogs down there that are all in.”

King pitched seven innings a week ago against the Chicago Cubs and five more on Sunday against the Brewers, throwing 169 total pitches. But he was ready for more immediately after leaving the mound in Milwaukee.

“He said it as soon as he came out of the game the other day: ‘I’m going to be ready for Game 3 and 4,'” Padres slugger Manny Machado said. “I kind of told him, ‘Why? Get ready for Game 5.’ But he wanted the ball, man. He definitely showed up today for us and closed it out. It wasn’t easy. They’re a hard ballclub over there. They didn’t make it easy for us.”

Miller was one of the best closers in the majors this season. With a fastball that regularly touches 104 mph, he converted 38 of his 41 save opportunities and went 5-2 with a 0.90 WHIP and 129 strikeouts over 70 innings.

But the right-hander also blew a save in the ninth inning of the Padres' 4-3 loss in Milwaukee on Sunday, putting San Diego in an 0-2 hole in the best-of-five series. While attempting to finish a two-inning save, Miller issued three walks before Jackson Chourio delivered a two-out, two-strike, two-run single to win it on Miller's 40th pitch.

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