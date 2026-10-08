Kingston Flemings set for NBA homecoming as Hawks face Spurs in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Brennan High School alum Kingston Flemings is set to make his hometown debut Thursday night when the Atlanta Hawks compete against the San Antonio Spurs.

Flemings was selected No. 8 overall by the Hawks in this summer’s NBA draft, making him the highest-drafted NBA player from San Antonio since 1992, when Shaquille O’Neal went No. 1 overall.

The trip back to San Antonio has been an emotional one for Flemings.

On Wednesday night, he was surprised at Brennan High School with the retirement of his high school jersey. His Hawks teammates, former coaches, family members and childhood teammates were all in attendance.

“It was a great surprise,” Flemings said. “I had no idea what was coming, to be honest. For the Hawks to be there, my teammates growing up, coaches, family, everything — it was crazy.”

Flemings said what stood out most was seeing so many different parts of his life come together in one place.

“It was everyone from all walks of my life growing up,” Flemings said. “Then, obviously, getting my jersey retired. My sister will be next soon.”

Flemings’ younger sister, Bella, is a freshman at Duke and has carried similar expectations as a top young player to come out of San Antonio.

Kingston Flemings made his preseason debut Monday against the Memphis Grizzlies, earning the start after CJ McCollum was resting. Flemings finished with 11 points on 4-of-11 shooting.

Regardless of his role Thursday night, Flemings said his approach will not change.

“Same thing as always, go out there and try to get a win,” Flemings said. “I’m an NBA player for a reason, so I’m just going to do what I love the most — play basketball.”

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