LeBron James has a strong start in his first game with the 76ers and expects things to get better

Philadelphia 76ers' LeBron James (23) grabs a rebound during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

NEW YORK – LeBron James knew Thursday night was going to feel different, playing in a game for the Philadelphia 76ers for the first time.

But every first game of a season feels new, even for a player who's now had 24 of them.

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James certainly picked things up quickly to start the expected final stop of his career with a strong first half in the 76ers' exhibition game against the Brooklyn Nets.

“Obviously, I was wearing a new uniform, but the game is the game, and the game is needed to be played on the floor,” James said. “And I was happy to be able to log some minutes with the guys that we’ve been going at each other in practice for the last two weeks, a week and a half, or whatever the case may be.”

James, who joined the 76ers this summer for his NBA-record 24th season, had 10 points, five assists and four rebounds in the first half, helping the 76ers to a 58-56 lead.

The 41-year-old forward was credited with only one shot from the field in 18 minutes, though was fouled four times and made all eight free throws. James didn’t even attempt a shot until he was fouled on a drive to the basket with 4:54 remaining in the first quarter. But with Philadelphia’s firepower, the NBA's career scoring leader might not need to look for his offense very much.

The 76ers got a first look at the potent lineup they put together this summer. James and fellow All-Star newcomer Jaylen Brown started with holdovers Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe.

Maxey scored 14 points, the other starters had at least six and the basketball was sharp at times.

The 76ers missed their first shot when James threw a pass low toward Embiid's feet. The 7-footer caught it awkwardly but was off-balance and shot an airball on a turnaround jumper.

Philadelphia then made its next seven shots, with James finding open men himself or on one possession slipping a pass to Embiid, who moved it to Brown for a dunk.

“He’s a great, great passer, and that was certainly on display tonight,” Nurse said of James, who is also fourth on the NBA's list with more than 12,000 assists.

Nurse wanted to play his starters about half the game, though Embiid was still on the floor to start the second half with Brown and Edgecombe. Most of them sat out a victory over the New York Knicks in their preseason opener on Monday.

James spent the last eight seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers before signing a two-year deal with the 76ers for the league minimum.

The new guy seemed already in charge in his new locker room, turning the music on loud when he returned from a pregame workout to continue getting ready. His blue 76ers uniform sat folded on the floor next to his chair.

“Obviously, I have my routine, but when you go through an offseason, you’ve got to remember what your routine was again, no matter how many, how long you’ve been in it," James said. "So, just thinking about, like, which buses do I remember taking, you know? What was my routine when I got over to the arena? How do I get ready for the game and things of that nature.

“So all that stuff plays a part. So I’m still getting into the whole everything, on the court and off the court, living and also being around these guys every day. It’s a lot of adjustment for me, but, every day we’ll get better and better.”

The 76ers have two remaining preseason games, both against the Boston Celtics, who traded Brown to Philadelphia shortly before James signed. The Sixers play their season opener on Oct. 20 in New York, where the Knicks will raise the banner to celebrate their NBA championship.

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