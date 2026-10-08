Pages delivers go-ahead single in 7th as Dodgers beat Braves 4-1 to clinch NL Division Series

Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Andy Pages (44) hits a two run RBI-single off a pitch by Atlanta Braves pitcher Didier Fuentes, bottom left, during the seventh inning in Game 4 of baseball's National League Division Series, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

ATLANTA – With one pivotal swing, Andy Pages sent the Los Angeles Dodgers into the National League Championship Series and transformed his postseason legacy.

Pages drove in two runs with a bases-loaded single in the seventh inning to give Los Angeles the lead, and the Dodgers beat the Atlanta Braves 4-1 on Wednesday night to clinch their NL Division Series.

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The Dodgers won back-to-back games in Atlanta to take the best-of-five matchup 3-1 and advance to an NLCS rematch with Milwaukee as they seek to become the first National League team to win three straight World Series.

Game 1 is Sunday in Milwaukee after the Brewers finished off the San Diego Padres with a 3-1 victory Wednesday night in Game 4 of their Division Series. Los Angeles swept Milwaukee in the NLCS last year.

Pages lined a full-count pitch from Robert Suarez up the middle to drive in Teoscar Hernández, who singled off starter Tyler Mahle, and pinch-runner Tommy Edman for a 3-1 lead. Didier Fuentes walked pinch-hitter Josue De Paula and Kyle Tucker to load the bases. Edman ran for De Paula.

It was an uplifting moment for Pages, who had two hits in the series-clinching win. A year ago, he went 4 for 51 (.078) in the postseason and lost his starting job in the outfield as the Dodgers beat Toronto in the World Series.

“I’ve been preparing myself all series for a moment like that, give myself an opportunity, get a good pitch to hit,” Pages said. “And luckily I was able to put a good swing on a pitch.”

Max Muncy's solo shot off Raisel Iglesias in the ninth padded the lead and gave the slugger 19 postseason homers for the Dodgers, extending his franchise record.

Los Angeles right-hander Tyler Glasnow, making his first start since Sept. 24, allowed only one hit but walked five batters in 4 2/3 innings. After he issued two walks in the fifth, left-hander Alex Vesia ended the inning on Matt Olson's groundout to second base.

Mahle, a native of Newport Beach, California, who grew up a Dodgers fan, allowed two runs — one earned — in 6 1/3 innings.

Michael Harris II hit Glasnow’s first pitch for a single before stealing second and eventually scoring from third on a wild pitch that bounced off catcher Will Smith’s chest protector.

The Dodgers pulled even in the second with the help of two Atlanta errors. Shohei Ohtani walked, stole second and advanced to third on catcher Sean Murphy’s errant throw into center field. Muncy’s pop fly into shallow left field was dropped by shortstop Mauricio Dubón for another error, allowing Ohtani to score.

Hitting woes for Braves

The missed opportunity left the Braves with 18 walks in the series, and none scored. Atlanta hitters finished 1 for 23 with runners in scoring position.

“The Dodgers had something to do with that,” manager Walt Weiss said. "They’re going for their third straight world championship for a reason. Their arms just keep coming at you.

“But that’s the postseason. You never know what you’re going to get. It’s very unpredictable.”

Bullpen pecking order restored

Glasnow and four relievers combined to give up just three hits. Tanner Scott pitched a perfect eighth before Edwin Díaz got three quick outs for his second save of the series. It was his second in two nights and evidence he has reclaimed the closer role just in time for the Dodgers’ run at another championship.

“That’s the reason why we got him,” manager Dave Roberts said. “The last two nights, that’s the reason why we acquired a guy like Edwin Díaz. He’s one of the great closers in the game. For him to be pitching his best right now, that’s what you hope for, and I give him a lot of credit.”

Díaz said he had a long season while recovering from elbow surgery and a neck injury.

“I feel great,” he said. “I’m happy what I’m doing right now. I put in a lot of work this season. ... Those things paid off at the end of the day. Last week and a half of the season, I did my job.”

Collision with wall

Hernández crashed into the left-field wall while attempting to catch Ozzie Albies' double off Vesia leading off the sixth. Hernández pointed to his head and neck when talking to an athletic trainer but remained in the game.

Edgardo Henriquez stranded Albies at second. Henriquez allowed one hit in 1 2/3 scoreless innings for the win.

Injury report

Dodgers second baseman Miguel Rojas was held out after leaving Tuesday night’s 3-1 win during an at-bat in the eighth inning with lower back soreness. Roberts said Rojas would not be available off the bench.

Ronald Acuña Jr. started in right field for Atlanta one day after being moved to designated hitter in a late lineup change due to right knee soreness.

Up next

The Dodgers will face Milwaukee or San Diego in Game 1 of the NLCS on Sunday.

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