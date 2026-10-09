Everton up for sale after US owner says it is exploring investment options

Everton's Thierno Barry celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Ipswich Town in Liverpool, England, Saturday Sept. 19, 2026. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)

MANCHESTER – Premier League club Everton is on the market again after U.S. owner the Friedkin Group announced on Friday it was exploring investment options and a potential sale.

The Texas-based Friedkin Group completed its purchase of the club only in December 2024, ending the turbulent eight-year reign of Farhad Moshiri.

Recommended Videos

“We will only entertain interest from parties who we strongly believe will be the right stewards to take the club forward and build on the momentum that has been established,” Everton said in a statement.

The announcement placed fresh uncertainty over the nine-time English champion and founding member of the Premier League.

The takeover by the Friedkin Group ended a long-running saga over Everton's ownership, including the collapse of a proposed buyout by Miami-based private investment firm 777 Partners.

Everton said Friedkin’s options included the “potential sale of a controlling interest.”

“When TFG became custodians of Everton, the club faced significant financial uncertainty and challenges both on and off the pitch,” the statement read. “The immediate priority was to provide the stability, investment and support needed to secure the club’s future, including helping to bring the long-promised stadium to completion for its deserving supporters.

“With that foundation now safely in place, the time is right to consider the next chapter for Everton.”

The announcement came after what Everton manager David Moyes described as a “difficult summer” for the club in which it sold star player Iliman Ndiaye.

“I was surprised because they only came in a year and a half ago. Most owners come in a lot longer than that," Moyes said. "I think we were all expecting them to be here for the next 20 to 30 years. I truly believed we had new ownership who were in it completely with us all.”

The Friedkin Group has a portfolio of companies in the automotive, entertainment, hospitality, sports and adventure industries including Italian team Roma.

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham is a fan of Everton and last month attended a game with Canada Prime Minister Mark Carney.

___

James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson

___

See AP’s full soccer coverage here